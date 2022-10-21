Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 32869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Secom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

