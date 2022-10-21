Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Up 5.9%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 1,262,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 874,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Seed Innovations Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 million and a P/E ratio of 135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.23.

About Seed Innovations

(Get Rating)

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.