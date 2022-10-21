SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 985 ($11.90) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321 ($15.96).

SEGRO Stock Down 0.1 %

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 734.80 ($8.88). 1,784,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 862.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 218.40. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22).

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

