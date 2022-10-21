Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.55. 922,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

