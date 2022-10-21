Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,520. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

