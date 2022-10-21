Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.28. 54,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

