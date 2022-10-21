Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $309,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 133.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,816. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

