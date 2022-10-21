Serum (SRM) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Serum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $88.13 million and $20.27 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

