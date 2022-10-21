ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.91.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $356.26 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 391.49, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.51.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

