Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.80 ($1.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.51 million and a PE ratio of 2,800.00.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

