Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 2.58% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 8.0 %

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. 5,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,307. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $81.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

