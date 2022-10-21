SKALE Network Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $130.66 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

