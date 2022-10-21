SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Compass Point

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.