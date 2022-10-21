Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.37 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $94,278.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

