Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

NYSE:SNN opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

