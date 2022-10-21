Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

