Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 54.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.