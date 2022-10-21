Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

Snap Trading Down 31.2 %

Shares of SNAP traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

