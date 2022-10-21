Sologenic (SOLO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $126.40 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

