Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Sonos stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.46.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
