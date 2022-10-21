Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

About Sonos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

