Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.67.

Sonova Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

