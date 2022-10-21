Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 14.33%.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

