S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

