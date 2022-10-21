SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.81. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 31,909 shares.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

SPAR Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

