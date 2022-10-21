SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.53

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile
SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.
