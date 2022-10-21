SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 485,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,322,865 shares.The stock last traded at $27.31 and had previously closed at $27.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

