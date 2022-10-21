SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Lowered by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,532. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

