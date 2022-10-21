SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 19,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

