SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 631,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 380,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.