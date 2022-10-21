SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 162,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,872. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

