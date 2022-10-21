Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Spectris Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,782 ($33.62) on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,821.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,843.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.63.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

