Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $31.84 on Monday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $54.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

