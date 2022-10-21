Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.