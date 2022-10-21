SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of SS&C Technologies worth $59,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.93. 11,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

