STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

STAG stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

