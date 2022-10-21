Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.00

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 271745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.07).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.55. The firm has a market cap of £358.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

