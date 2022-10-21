Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $93.37 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02738011 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,409,972.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

