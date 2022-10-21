Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

