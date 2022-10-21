Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Stellantis Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
