Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.