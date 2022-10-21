Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.95

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 2269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.