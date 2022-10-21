Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

