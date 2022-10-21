Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (AKR, BMI, DRI, HASI, KALU, KFRC, NMIH, NOMD, OI, PHAT)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 20th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $17.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

