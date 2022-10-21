Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (AKR, BMI, DRI, HASI, KALU, KFRC, NMIH, NOMD, OI, PHAT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 20th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $17.00.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.