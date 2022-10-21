Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Matador Resources Call Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 184% compared to the average daily volume of 1,126 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,107. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

