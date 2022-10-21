StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

