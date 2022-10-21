StockNews.com Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

VLO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.44. 4,148,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 26.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

