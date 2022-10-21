StockNews.com Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Buy

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,613,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.