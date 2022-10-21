StockNews.com Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,120. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 in the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

