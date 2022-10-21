StockNews.com Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

