StockNews.com Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Masonite International by 42.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Masonite International by 33.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.