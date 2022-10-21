StockNews.com Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SKM stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 256,306 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

