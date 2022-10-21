StockNews.com Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.7 %
SKM stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
