StockNews.com Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of SYNA opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after purchasing an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

